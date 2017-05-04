PHT Morning Skate: Fleury covers Niskanen's name on the back of his mask
Fleury, who has the names of some of his current and former teammates on the back of his mask, taped over Niskanen's name. If you've been living under a rock for the last week, Niskanen knocked Sidney Crosby out of Game 3 with a cross-check to the head.
