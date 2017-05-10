Pens blank Caps in Game 7

Pens blank Caps in Game 7

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist scored, Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves and the Penguins shut out the Capitals 2-0 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference final Wednesday night to advance to their second straight conference final. The Predators have reached their first Western Conference final in franchise history, and that has spread hockey fever far beyond their arena and the team's loyal legion of fans.

