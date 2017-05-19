Olympics - No-go zone to be opened fo...

Olympics - No-go zone to be opened for North Korean athletes: Games chief

North Korean athletes will be allowed to cross the demilitarized zone into South Korea to compete at next year's Winter Olympics, Pyeongchang 2018 chief Lee Hee-beom said on Thursday. The Korean peninsula has been split by the 4km wide no-go zone since 1953 with millions of troops massed either side.

