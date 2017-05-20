Olympic gold medal skier Charlotte Evans to start Sheppey's Island Run
More than 400 runners - many in fancy dress - are expected to tackle the grueling road and cross-country course from Leysdown to the other end of the Island at Sheerness. It has been part of the Island's calendar for more than 40 years but this is the first year it has been organised by the Rotary Club of Minster-on-Sea in association with the Kent Sports Trust.
