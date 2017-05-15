Olympian with Bucks, Hunterdon ties banned over test
An Olympic speedskater with ties to Bucks and Hunterdon counties has been suspended from competition for four years after testing positive for a prohibited substance. Chris Creveling appears in a photo tweeted Friday, Feb. 7, 2014, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games' opening ceremonies in Sochi, Russia.
