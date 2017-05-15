Olympian with Bucks, Hunterdon ties b...

Olympian with Bucks, Hunterdon ties banned over test

11 hrs ago

An Olympic speedskater with ties to Bucks and Hunterdon counties has been suspended from competition for four years after testing positive for a prohibited substance. Chris Creveling appears in a photo tweeted Friday, Feb. 7, 2014, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games' opening ceremonies in Sochi, Russia.

Read more at NJ.com.

