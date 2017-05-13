No plan to move Pyeongchang Winter Olympics over Korean tensions - IOC
The International Olympic Committee is closely monitoring tensions on the Korean peninsula but have no contingency plans to move next year's Winter Games from Pyeongchang. "In a context like this one it is to follow the situation, it's evolution on a day-to-day basis and this is certainly what we are doing," Christophe Dubi, the IOC executive director for the Olympic Games, told reporters on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr 15
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC