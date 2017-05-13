No plan to move Pyeongchang Winter Olympics over Korean tensions - IOC

The International Olympic Committee is closely monitoring tensions on the Korean peninsula but have no contingency plans to move next year's Winter Games from Pyeongchang. "In a context like this one it is to follow the situation, it's evolution on a day-to-day basis and this is certainly what we are doing," Christophe Dubi, the IOC executive director for the Olympic Games, told reporters on Friday.

