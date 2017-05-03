No. 1-ranked European skater projected to be Red Wings' top draft pick

With Pavel Datsyuk back in Russia, how about another forward from his homeland coming to Detroit via the first round of this year's NHL draft, Red Wings fans? Bleacher Report is projecting the Red Wings will use the ninth overall pick in the first round of next month's NHL draft to select forward Klim Kostin of Russia. Kostin, who turns 18 Friday, had his season cut short by a shoulder injury and played in just 18 games in three Russia leagues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.