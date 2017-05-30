New Zealand Olympic, Paralympic Committees Partner with Toyota New Zealand through 2025
After Toyota Motor Company made an eight-year agreement with the IOC and IPC in 2015, Toyota New Zealand has followed suit and done the same with its native committees. Toyota is the leading automobile brand in New Zealand, and boasts continuous support for sport and community.
