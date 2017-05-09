NBC looking to sell Super Bowl, Olymp...

NBC looking to sell Super Bowl, Olympics ad combos

20 hrs ago

NBC looking to sell Super Bowl, Olympics ad combos Hoping to ease the costs for advertisers, NBC is offering Super Bowl and Olympic packages. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2psA29i To ease the burden of Super Bowl advertising, NBC will offer advertisers a package to run their ad during Super Bowl LII as well as during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, less than a week later.

