National women's hockey team trains in Fredericton for 2018 Olympics
Hockey fans in Fredericton can watch some of the country's future Olympians prepare for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The national women's hockey team is starting an 18-day-long hockey camp in the capital city this week.
