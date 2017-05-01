More number crunching needed before committee decides on Calgary Olympic bid
The Calgary Bid Exploration Committee says it needs to do more drilling into the numbers before it decides whether vying to hold the 2026 Winter Olympics is worthwhile. The 17-member committee chaired by former police chief Rick Hanson is weighing whether it's feasible and prudent for Calgary to host the games.
