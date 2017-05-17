Messier looking for ways to get kids back into the game of hockey

Messier looking for ways to get kids ...

Hockey equipment has come a long way since Mark Messier used magazines as shinpads for a game of road hockey as a kid. The Hall of Famer hasn't forgotten those days and is helping lead a campaign to help get children - and their parents - an affordable door into the game.

