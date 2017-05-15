Majority of Calgarians and Bow Valley residents support Olympic bid, according to new poll
Former police chief Rick Hanson, who heads the Calgary Olympic Bid Exploration Committee, says there's 'tremendous value' in gathering and understanding the opinions of residents. About two-thirds of Calgarians and Bow Valley residents support a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, a new poll suggests.
