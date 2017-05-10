Look who's performing in San Jose: Karen Chen, Ashley Wagner and more

U.S. champion Nathan Chen is scheduled to perform at Stars on Ice on Friday night in San Jose. SAN JOSE - A preview of the top American skaters expected to lead the 2018 Winter Olympics team will be on display Friday night at SAP Center as part of the of Fremont and Nathan Chen of Salt Lake City headline the exhibition that is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The show also includes 2014 Olympians Ashley Wagner, Gracie Gold and ice dancing gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

