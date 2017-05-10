Look who's performing in San Jose: Ka...

Look who's performing in San Jose: Karen Chen, Ashley Wagner and more

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

U.S. champion Nathan Chen is scheduled to perform at Stars on Ice on Friday night in San Jose. SAN JOSE - A preview of the top American skaters expected to lead the 2018 Winter Olympics team will be on display Friday night at SAP Center as part of the of Fremont and Nathan Chen of Salt Lake City headline the exhibition that is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The show also includes 2014 Olympians Ashley Wagner, Gracie Gold and ice dancing gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome... Apr 15 HighPhartsz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar '17 AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar '17 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar '17 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC