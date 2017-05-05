Leafs Links: Nylander, Marner and Aaltonen in action at Worlds;...

Leafs Links: Nylander, Marner and Aal...

Recent signing Miro Aaltonen, who was moved onto Finland's top line with Valtteri Filppula and Sebastien Aho in the final exhibition game, will play against Belarus at 10 a.m. EST . Mitch Marner - expected to play on a line with Brayden Point and Travis Konecny - and Team Canada will follow against the Czechs at 2 p.m. EST .

