Lakewood's Nicole Hensley could be a golden girl as Team USA's goalie
On a recent blustery afternoon at the Edge Ice Arena, home of the Foothills Hockey Association, distinguished alum Nicole Hensley tried to connect the past and present and explain how she got this far - how she became America's No. 1 women's hockey goaltender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC