Krzyzaniak chasing a spot on Olympic ...

Krzyzaniak chasing a spot on Olympic roster

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Neepawa's Halli Krzyzaniak , seen celebrating a goal during the 2016 women's world hockey championship, is looking forward to competing for a spot on the Canadian women's hockey team's Olympic roster. The 22-year-old from Neepawa graduated from the University of North Dakota with an honours degree last week, and heads to Calgary on Aug. 1 to try to earn a spot on the Canadian women's national hockey team and a chance to play in next year's Winter Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome... Apr '17 HighPhartsz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar '17 AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar '17 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar '17 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,151,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC