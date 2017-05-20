Krzyzaniak chasing a spot on Olympic roster

Neepawa's Halli Krzyzaniak , seen celebrating a goal during the 2016 women's world hockey championship, is looking forward to competing for a spot on the Canadian women's hockey team's Olympic roster. The 22-year-old from Neepawa graduated from the University of North Dakota with an honours degree last week, and heads to Calgary on Aug. 1 to try to earn a spot on the Canadian women's national hockey team and a chance to play in next year's Winter Olympics.

