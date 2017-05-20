Krzyzaniak chasing a spot on Olympic roster
Neepawa's Halli Krzyzaniak , seen celebrating a goal during the 2016 women's world hockey championship, is looking forward to competing for a spot on the Canadian women's hockey team's Olympic roster. The 22-year-old from Neepawa graduated from the University of North Dakota with an honours degree last week, and heads to Calgary on Aug. 1 to try to earn a spot on the Canadian women's national hockey team and a chance to play in next year's Winter Olympics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC