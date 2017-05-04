Kennetcook boxer has one goal in mind...

Kennetcook boxer has one goal in mind - " the Olympics

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Nova News Now

He attacks the punching bag with the ferocity of a carnivore attacking its prey, but when he's not throwing punches, Wyatt Sanford has a grin about a mile wide. Sanford, 18, currently lives in Kennetcook but does much of his training in Sackville, Dartmouth, Bedford and other surrounding communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome... Apr 15 HighPhartsz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar '17 AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar '17 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar '17 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,309 • Total comments across all topics: 280,851,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC