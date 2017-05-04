Kennetcook boxer has one goal in mind - " the Olympics
He attacks the punching bag with the ferocity of a carnivore attacking its prey, but when he's not throwing punches, Wyatt Sanford has a grin about a mile wide. Sanford, 18, currently lives in Kennetcook but does much of his training in Sackville, Dartmouth, Bedford and other surrounding communities.
