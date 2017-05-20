KAC opens Olympic promotion booth in Han...

Korea Airports Corp. held an opening ceremony for a booth promoting the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang and tourism to Korea at Tokyo Haneda Airport in Japan Thursday. Park Sam-koo, chairman of the Visit Korea Committee, Nobuaki Yokota, president of Japan Airport Terminal Co., Sung Il-hwan, CEO of Korea Airports Corp., Isao Takashiro, chairman and CEO of Japan Airport Terminal Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.