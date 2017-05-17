It's a debut to remember as Special O...

It's a debut to remember as Special Olympics athletes make their mark

Athletes with learning disabilities celebrated medal success and personal best performances competing for the first time at the Athletics Norfolk's county championships at the weekend. Twenty-five athletes - including eight invitees from Suffolk - competed in 18 Special Olympic style events, including races over 50, 100, 200 and 400 metres and long jump and throwing events .

