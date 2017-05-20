IOC to discuss LA-Paris double Olympi...

IOC to discuss LA-Paris double Olympic host picks on June 9

Yesterday Read more: The Post-Standard

The IOC's decision on whether to award Olympic hosting rights to both Los Angeles and Paris could be announced on June 9. The IOC said Friday that its executive board will meet in Lausanne to discuss the 2024 and 2028 bid processes, and reforming rules for 2026 Winter Games candidates. Awarding two Summer Games at the same time to the only two candidates left in the 2024 race is seen as IOC President Thomas Bach's preferred option.

Read more at The Post-Standard.

