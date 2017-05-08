IIHF president hopes NHL changes its mind over 2018 Olympics
The NHL still has a couple more months to reverse its decision and opt to participate in next year's Olympics in South Korea. International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel said Tuesday his organization was in contact with the National Hockey League Players' Association two or three times per week, hoping to work out a solution that will bring the sport's biggest stars to Pyeongchang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr 15
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC