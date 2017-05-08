IIHF president hopes NHL changes its ...

IIHF president hopes NHL changes its mind over 2018 Olympics

2 hrs ago

The NHL still has a couple more months to reverse its decision and opt to participate in next year's Olympics in South Korea. International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel said Tuesday his organization was in contact with the National Hockey League Players' Association two or three times per week, hoping to work out a solution that will bring the sport's biggest stars to Pyeongchang.

