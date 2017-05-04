IIHF president claims NHL Olympic negotiations still ongoing
Rene Fasel, right, and Gary Bettman, left, seen here at a press conference for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Rene Fasel, the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation claims he is still negotiating with the NHL and the International Olympic Committee in regards to the NHL's participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr 15
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
