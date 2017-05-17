Guay, Osborne-Paradis lead Canada's a...

Guay, Osborne-Paradis lead Canada's alpine team into 2017-18 season

World champion Erik Guay and bronze medallist Manny Osborne-Paradis are the headliners of Canada's alpine ski team for next season. Alpine Canada announced its World Cup alpine and ski cross teams for 2017-18 as well as its developmental squads Wednesday.

