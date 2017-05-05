Germany upsets U.S. in World Champion...

Germany upsets U.S. in World Championship stunner

In front of a sold-out home crowd, the host Germans got off to a dream start at the 2017 World Hockey Championship with a 2-1 win over the United States. Tobias Rieder and Patrick Hager scored the goals for Germany, who impressed in front of 18,600 boisterous fans at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne.

