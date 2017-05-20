Gay former Ontario Hockey League play...

Gay former Ontario Hockey League player disappointed in Ryan Getzlaf

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The News

Brock McGillis couldn't hide his disappointment when he heard Ryan Getzlaf's statement after the Anaheim Ducks captain was punished for apparently using a homophobic slur during an NHL playoff game. Getzlaf was fined US$10,000 by the NHL a few hours before the Nashville Predators beat Anaheim 3-1 on Saturday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference final.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome... Apr '17 HighPhartsz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar '17 AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar '17 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar '17 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,273 • Total comments across all topics: 281,194,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC