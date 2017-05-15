From skeleton bob to personal gym for Shelley Rudman

ONE of Britain's greatest ever Winter Olympians has temporarily turned her attentions away from skeleton bobsleigh to set up her own personal training gym in Manningford Bruce. Shelley Rudman, 2006 Winter Olympic Silver medallist, is using her 16 years of experience in the sport and leisure industry to get, Shelley Rudman: Personal Trainer, off the ground.

