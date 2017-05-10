France beats Belarus, Germany loses t...

France beats Belarus, Germany loses to Denmark at ice hockey

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Stephane Da Costa saved France in a tense 4-3 shootout win against Belarus that kept its quarterfinal hopes alive, while co-host Germany lost to Denmark in overtime at the ice hockey world championship on Friday. With the top four from each group going through to Thursday's quarterfinals, Germany was in fifth place in Group A and France at sixth in Group B. Belarus rallied from 2-0 down and led 3-2 in regulation before co-host France equalized with about seven minutes remaining to force overtime in front of a nervous home crowd in Paris.

