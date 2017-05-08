Flyers' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare helps France win, then shows his selflessness
France's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between France and Finland in the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is one of the most unselfish and hardest-working players on the Flyers, and those qualities explain why he was named an alternate captain after Mark Streit was traded last season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr 15
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC