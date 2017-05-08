Flyers' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare helps France win, then shows his selflessness

France's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between France and Finland in the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is one of the most unselfish and hardest-working players on the Flyers, and those qualities explain why he was named an alternate captain after Mark Streit was traded last season.

