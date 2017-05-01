Figure Skating in Harlem honors Hamilton, Cohen
That makes sense for such a groundbreaking organization, and two of the honorees at a gala Tuesday night, Scott Hamilton and Sasha Cohen, make just as much sense. Hamilton, the 1984 Olympic champion and the sport's guiding light for more than 30 years, will receive the "Power of Inspiration Award."
