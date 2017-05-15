Ex-Dutch Olympic champion Bob de Jong arrives in Korea as new speed skating coach

Former Dutch Olympic speed skating champion Bob de Jong arrived in South Korea on Tuesday to begin his tenure as an assistant coach of the national team here. The 40-year-old was appointed to the post by the Korea Skating Union on April 26. He will be tasked with working with the skaters for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the first Winter Games to be held in South Korea.

