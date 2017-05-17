Eichel, red-hot U.S. top Russia

9 hrs ago

The United States came back three times to hand Russia its first defeat 5-3 and top Group A with its sixth straight win at the ice hockey world championship in Germany. Kevin Hayes scored two goals in his second game at the tournament, and Anders Lee earned the match-winner as the U.S. outshot Russia by 35-19.

