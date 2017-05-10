Draisaitl's dominance part of big spring for German hockey
Growing up in Germany where they couldn't see full NHL games, Philipp Grubauer and his friends saved up their money to buy "Don Cherry's Rock'Em Sock'Em Hockey" DVDs just to get a glimpse of the best hockey in the world. It was far easier for Germans to watch native son Leon Draisaitl record a hat trick and five-point game in these playoffs for the Edmonton Oilers, even if they saw the accomplishment on highlights in the morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr 15
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC