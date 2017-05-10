Draisaitl's dominance part of big spr...

Draisaitl's dominance part of big spring for German hockey

Growing up in Germany where they couldn't see full NHL games, Philipp Grubauer and his friends saved up their money to buy "Don Cherry's Rock'Em Sock'Em Hockey" DVDs just to get a glimpse of the best hockey in the world. It was far easier for Germans to watch native son Leon Draisaitl record a hat trick and five-point game in these playoffs for the Edmonton Oilers, even if they saw the accomplishment on highlights in the morning.

