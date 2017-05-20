Doping: WADA announces new independen...

Doping: WADA announces new independent testing agency

World Anti-Doping Agency President Craig Reedie at the 2017 WADA Annual Symposium on Mar 13, 2017 in Lausanne. MONTREAL: The World Anti-Doping Agency announced the creation of a new independent testing body on Thursday but admitted it could not compel sports federations to come under its authority.

