Coroner: Cause of bobsledder Steven Holcomb's death unclear

In this Jan. 9, 2016, file photo, driver Steven Holcomb with Frank Delduca, Carlo Valdes and brakeman Samuel McGuffie, compete in the four-man bobsled World Cup race in Lake Placid, N.Y. Holcomb, the longtime U.S. bobsledding star who drove to three Olympic medals after beating a disease that nearly robbed him of his eyesight, was found dead in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

