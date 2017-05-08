Coroner: Cause of bobsledder Steven Holcomb's death unclear

An autopsy performed at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, New York, showed that the 37-year-old Holcomb died with fluid in his lungs, Essex County coroner Francis Whitelaw said Sunday. However, that alone was not enough to draw a conclusion as to why Holcomb died - and no determination will come until toxicology tests are completed.

