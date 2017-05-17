Condoleezza Rice, others paying it fo...

Condoleezza Rice, others paying it forward at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

More than half of all management, professional and related occupations are held by women, yet women account for only five percent of the CEOs of S&P 500 companies today. The KPMG Women's Leadership Summit is forging paths for the next generation of women leaders to move into the C-suite through high-impact leadership development content, networking, and access to today's top leaders.

