Competition for Tokyo Olympics mascot starts in August

Tokyo Olympic organizers announced on Monday a competition to design the mascots for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and said elementary school students would vote for the winners. "We are praying for the birth of a mascot that will be loved and praised by the world," Ryohei Miyata, a member of the organizing committee, said at a news conference.

