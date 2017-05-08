Classy Russia, Canada maintain the pace at ice hockey worlds

Favorites Russia and Canada remained unbeaten at the ice hockey world championship after convincing wins over co-host Germany and Belarus on Monday. Vadim Shipachyov and Nikita Kucherov scored twice each as record-title winner Russia defeated Germany 6-3 in Cologne, while Nathan MacKinnon notched two more goals and an assist as Canada shut out Belarus 6-0 in Paris, where goaltender Calvin Pickard was outstanding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.