CBC's strange partnership with Rogers to show NHL games remains at...

At the CBC's downtown Toronto studios this week, in a presentation on the broadcaster's upcoming schedule designed to impress potential advertisers, they promoted Pyeongchang 2018 with a sizzle reel of highlights. There were the slo-mo shots of skaters bending into a turn, freestylers flipping through the air, and many shots of Canadian medallists celebrating, and beaming, and wiping away tears, all of it accompanied by soaring music, softening even the jaded cranks in the room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.