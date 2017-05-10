Capitals ousted by Penguins

Capitals ousted by Penguins

Marc-Andre Fleury turned back the clock with a brilliant 29-save shutout, Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist scored and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the host Washington Capitals, 2-0, in Game 7 on Wednesday night to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. The defending champion Penguins are eight victories away from another Stanley Cup and will have home-ice advantage against the Ottawa Senators.

