Canada rallies to beat France at worlds; Russia tops Denmark

France's Florian Hardy sits in the goal after allowing a goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Canada and France in the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, Thursday, May 11, 2017. Players scuffle for puck during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Czech Republic and Norway in the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.