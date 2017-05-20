Britain's Got Talent's Annette & Yann...

Britain's Got Talent's Annette & Yannick have previously made the finals of two Got Tal...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Radio Times

Annette Dytrt and Yannick Bonheur leave the Britain's Got Talent judges speechless with their incredible routine on tonight's show. But it's not the first time that Annette and Yannick have starred on a Got Talent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome... Apr '17 HighPhartsz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar '17 AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar '17 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar '17 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,993 • Total comments across all topics: 281,178,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC