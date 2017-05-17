Blaine to host Olympic trials for mixed doubles curling

USA Curling announced Monday that Four Seasons Curling Club, part of the Fogerty Arena complex in Blaine, has been chosen to host the first Olympic trials ever for mixed doubles curling. The event, which runs Dec. 14-17, will determine the team that will represent the U.S. in mixed doubles at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

