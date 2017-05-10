Australia boss Coates disappointed by lack of Olympic funding
Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates has expressed disappointment with the lack of government funding for the nation's Winter Olympians in the federal budget. The annual budget delivered on Tuesday included A$50 million towards the home 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, most of which will be employed for security costs.
