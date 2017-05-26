'Alaskan Bush People' Star Matt Brown Gets 9 Staples After Bizarre Accident
" Alaskan Bush People " star Matt Brown needed 9 staples in his head after an explosion in his fridge landed him in the hospital. Our sources in Alaska tell us the accident happened Tuesday night in Matt's Hoonah, AK crib.
