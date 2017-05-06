Adolph Kiefer, who won gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, passes away at 98 Adolph Kiefer won gold in swimming at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2pPX7Xh Adolph Kiefer, the 100-meter backstroke champion at the 1936 Berlin Games who was America's oldest living Olympic gold medalist in any sport, has died.

