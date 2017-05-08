7 things to know now: Sally Yates tes...

7 things to know now: Sally Yates testifies; Boston doctors murdered;a

Yates, according to a source who was briefed on what she is expected to testify about, will tell the committee that she told White House counsel on Jan. 26 about discrepancies in Flynn's statements and what the White House was saying about his activities concerning Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. 2. Olympian found dead : A preliminary report from the autopsy of Steven Holcomb showed that the Olympic bobsled champion had fluid in his lungs when he died on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

