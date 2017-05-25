4 more teams added to pre-Olympic cur...

4 more teams added to pre-Olympic curling trials

Read more: CBC News

Saskatchewan skip Adam Casey will be among those competing at the Road to the Roar pre-Olympic trials in Summerville, P.E.I. Curling Canada has announced a four-team expansion at November's Road to the Roar pre-Olympic trials in Summerside, P.E.I. In order to avoid using too many tiebreaker mechanisms for the Olympic qualification process prior to the Winter Olympics, four teams - two on the men's side and two on the women's side - were added to the field to give more competitors an increased chance to be a part of the race. The tournament will be held from Nov. 6-12 at Credit Union Place ahead of the Roar of the Rings, the Olympic qualifying tournament scheduled from Dec. 1-9 in Ottawa.

