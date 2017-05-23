23 player selected to US Women's national hockey team

USA Hockey has selected 23 players to the women's national team for the Olympics, and all but two helped the United States earn the gold medal at the Women's World Championship last month. Hilary Knight, who scored the overtime winner over Canada to give the U.S. women their fourth straight title at the world championship, is one of 12 members selected who also played on the silver medal-winning 2014 Olympic team.

